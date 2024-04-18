Dubai: All intercity bus services between Dubai and other emirates have been suspended until further notice due to unstable weather conditions, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday on X.
RTA advised commuters to follow social media channels for further updates regarding the service resumption.
Bus service in the city
RTA also clarified that the bus service is operating normally. However, there are expected delay on some routes due to weather conditions.
Stay Home
RTA recommended residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary. “ You can utilise 800 90 90 and RTA’s digital services to complete transactions swiftly and conveniently. Visit the link to activate the Visual IVR service, connecting you with one of our contact centre agents.