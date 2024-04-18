Dubai: The Indian and Pakistani diplomatic missions in the UAE have announced helpline numbers for their citizens affected by the recent heavy rains in the UAE.

In the wake of the unprecedented rains in the UAE, the Pakistani community needing any help can contact at following numbers, the Pakistani missions said.

Those in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain can Whatsapp: +971 50 124 8934 or Call: +97124447800.

Those in Dubai and Northern Emirates can Whatsapp: +971 4 397 3600 or Call: +971566472721

Indian consulate helplines

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced helpline numbers for Indian citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions in Dubai and northern Emirates.

The mission opened the helpline numbers +971501205172 +971569950590 +971507347676 +971585754213 on Wednesday evening and said they will continue until normalcy returns.

In an update on the social media on Thursday, the consulate said it was in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. “Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travellers… We have facilitated connect between stranded passengers and their family in India…Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organisations⁠.”

More than 3.5million Indians and more than 1.8million Pakistanis live in the UAE and the majority of them stay in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Pakistani missions' response

Pakistan Ambassador to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, acknowledged in his message on X the collaborative efforts undertaken by the Pakistan Consulate General, Dubai in response to the recent rains.

‘We have mobilised swiftly to address the needs of our fellow Pakistanis, with a particular focus on those stranded at Dubai airport. Out team led by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General in Dubai, are busy helping and supporting those in need. Our commitment to serving our community remains unwavering, and we stand ready to extend further aid as required. Together, we are stronger, and together, we will overcome any challenges that come our way”, said Tirmizi.

During his visit to Dubai airport today, Muhammad distributed food items, medicine, milk for children and other necessary items among the Pakistani families waiting at the airport due to delayed flights.

He also spoke to the concerned airlines authorities in view to expedite flights departures and mitigate issues confronted by stranded passengers, mostly en route to Karachi, Pakistan.

The Community Welfare Wing of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Dubai also coordinated with Social Centre Sharjah, and Pakistan Association Dubai for extending required assistance and support to Pakistani community members facing difficulties in access to daily commodities in some areas.

Sharjah Indian Association

Meanwhile, the Indian Association Sharjah said it has also opened helpline numbers and formed a taskforce to extend a helping hand to people requiring various types of support. The helpline numbers for availing the services of the Indian Association Sharjah are: 0553034412, 0502710233, 0566646353

“We are providing food and water to people stranded in flooded buildings and labour accommodations,” Nissar Thalangara, president of Indian Association Sharjah told Gulf News.

“We have supplied nearly 2000 food kids to stranded workers and families. The Bohra community in Sharjah has contributed 400 food kits which our volunteers have distributed. Three buses were used for transporting those stranded at the airport and bus terminals.”

He said the management committee, which formed the task force, had been camping in the association’s building to coordinate the relief works. “We have the support from various community groups and the members of our Sharjah Indian School authority and its staff members and transport department. Ten buses belonging to the school are being used for relief works. We have also provided shelter to some women whose accommodations were hit by flood water.”

Addressing concerns

Nissar said the association has been working in cooperation with the consulate and keeps it abreast of the issued faced by the community members. “Many people are struggling to get their flight tickets rebooked. Some have also reported the loss of or damage to their documents including passport, Emirates ID and education certificates. We are taking up these issues with the consulate.”