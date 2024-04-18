Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, instructed government departments to develop a comprehensive proactive plan to deal with emergency weather conditions.
Sheikh Hamdan issued the directives during a meeting with officials in charge of Dubai government departments on Thursday.
https://x.com/HamdanMohammed/status/1780922917158637743
“Today, we directed officials of Dubai government entities to develop an integrated proactive plan to address weather emergencies ... During a meeting with a number of officials concerned with dealing with the weather conditions witnessed during the past days, I followed up on the latest developments and efforts made by various authorities during this exceptional situation,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on his official account on “X” platform.
Sheikh Hamdan expressed his confidence in Dubai’s resilience in dealing with the exceptional weather conditions. “We are confident that Dubai will make the most of this experience, and that the safety of every citizen, resident and visitor will remain our top priority,” he emphasised. “May God save you and save Dubai and our dear country,” Sheikh Hamdan added.