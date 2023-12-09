If you're planning to hit the road this weekend in the UAE, be aware of a major closure affecting a key route. Authorities have announced plans to close a significant portion of a major road, potentially causing delays and impacting traffic flow.

Here's a breakdown of the affected roads and closure details:

Major road closure planned in Abu Dhbai

Drivers in Abu Dhabi are advised to plan their journeys carefully this weekend as several partial road closures will be in effect. The emirate's transport regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), announced the closures through their social media channels, urging motorists to exercise caution while navigating detours.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Int'l Road (E11)

The ITC announced that the right lane of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Al Dhafra towards Ghuweifat will be partially closed to motorists from Saturday, December 9 (12:00 am) to Thursday, December 14 (5:00 am).

Partial Road Closure on Al Saada Bridge - Abu Dhabi

Get ready for weekend closures! Abu Dhabi's Al Saada Bridge will experience partial closures on four consecutive weekends, from December 9 to 31. The project will be divided into four phases, each lasting a weekend, and will affect traffic in both directions.

Phase 1: Abu Dhabi towards Sheikh Zayed Bridge - (December 9 - 11)

Two right lanes closed from Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 am to Monday, December 11 at 5:30 am.

Two left lanes will remain open.

Phase 2: Abu Dhabi towards Sheikh Zayed Bridge - (December 16 - 18)

Three left lanes closed from Saturday, December 16 at 12:00 am to Monday, December 18 at 5:30 am.

Two right lanes will remain open.

Phase 3: Abu Dhabi towards Corniche - (December 23 - 25)

Two right lanes closed from Saturday, December 23 at 12:00am to Monday, December 25 at 5:30 am.

Two left lanes will remain open.

Phase 4: Abu Dhabi towards Corniche (December 30 - 31)

Three left lanes closed from Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 am to Sunday, December 31 at 12:00 A am.

Two right lanes will remain open.

Please note: Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time. Alternative routes are available and will be signposted.

Al Khaleej Al Arabi and Shakhbout bin Sultan Streets

Partial road closures will be in effect on Al Khaleej Al Arabi and Shakhbout Bin Sultan Streets in Abu Dhabi from Friday, December 8, 2023, to Monday, December 11, 2023. Three lanes toward Chorniche and two left lanes toward Hudayriyat Island will be closed from Friday, December 8 at 11:00 PM to Monday, December 11 at 5:00 AM.

Image Credit: ITC/X

Road closures in Al Ain

Major traffic disruption alert! Both Baniyas and Al Falah Streets in Hilli, Al Ain will be closed for over three weeks starting Saturday, December 9 until Sunday, December 31. Traffic will be diverted to the opposite side of the road for the duration of the closures.

Road Closure on Baniyas Street and Al Falah Street in Hilli

Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Truck Road

Motorists in the UAE capital are advised of partial road closures on the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Truck Road (E30) from December 8 to 11 December, 2023. The right lane closure on the ramp will affect traffic heading towards Al Shahama from 11pm on Friday, December 8, 2023, to 5am on Monday, December 11, 2023.

The closure is due to maintenance work set to take place during the mentioned period. Image Credit: Dubai Police/Twitter

9-month traffic diversion in Dubai

Attention, Green Community residents! Starting December 4th, 2023, a nine-month traffic diversion will be implemented on Yalayis Street D57 due to construction at the Yalayis Street Roundabout intersection.

This intersection closure also affects streets leading to it from Dubai Investments Park and the entrance to Dubai Investments Park from Yalayis Street. Only light vehicles like pickup trucks, vans, three-wheelers, and school buses will be exempt from the diversion.

The diversion is necessary for the construction of Etihad Rail, a 1,200-kilometer railway network spanning the UAE, from the border of Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Here's what you need to know: Starting date: December 4, 2023



Duration: 9 months



Location: Yalayis Street D57



Road closure: Yalayis Street Roundabout intersection and surrounding streets.



Traffic diversion: All vehicles except light vehicles (pickup trucks, vans, three-wheelers, and school buses) will be diverted.



Detour routes: Two U-turns will be constructed on Yalayis Street D57, connecting it to Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

Please plan your trips accordingly and allow extra travel time. Be sure to pay attention to the clearly marked detour routes.

Partial road closure announced for major Sharjah road

Heads up, Sharjah motorists

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced a partial closure of Al Mina Street from Monday, December 11 to Saturday, December 30, 2023. This temporary closure is necessary to accommodate essential development projects taking place in the Al Layyah area.