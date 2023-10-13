Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has begun broadcasting its awareness messages on smart screens on the roofs of taxis. The move comes in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi emirate through the Smart Billboards Project for Taxi Vehicles, which the centre recently launched.
Major Muhammad Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Security Media Department, confirmed the interest of Abu Dhabi Police in reaching the largest possible segment of targeted categories and attracting the public in achieving the goals of awareness messages, in line with its strategic pillar of ‘Trust, Community Satisfaction and Service Proceedings’.
He added that this cooperation serves the objectives of Abu Dhabi Police and its continuous efforts to diversify community communication channels, convey awareness messages and introducing of its diverse services, as part of efforts to sustain security and security in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The director confirmed that cooperation with the ITC through the smart billboard project for taxi vehicles comes within the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to invest modern technology and digital services for the public.
The ITC implemented the project in June. It focuses on marketing and promoting products and services through smart billboards installed on the roofs of taxis to provide diverse content to passengers and passersby in a style that keeps up with smart developments and contributes to raising awareness of the community about various services and events.