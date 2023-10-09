Abu Dhabi: The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre, has announced the ban of buses transporting workers on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel (formerly Al-Qurram Street), during peak hours.
Police clarified that the restriction, which is effective from today, October 9, applies to buses with a capacity of 50 passengers or more.
The ban is in place in both directions of the street, from 6:30am to 9am and 3pm to 7pm.
The decision comes within the framework of efforts to facilitate traffic and reduce accidents, police added.
The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has ordered drivers to commit to the ban during the stipulated periods and comply with all other traffic rules. It added that road surveillance and recording of violations by buses will be implemented through smart systems.