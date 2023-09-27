Abu Dhabi: The Community Police Department in the Community Security Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has implemented 17 workshops that benefited 584 delivery motorcycle riders.
The workshops were held in line with the objectives of the ‘We Are All Police’ initiative during the third quarter of the year.
Brigadier General Dr Hammoud Saeed Al Afari, Director of the Community Police Department, said the workshops are part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to attract the largest number of community members to join the initiative and activate their role in enhancing security and community awareness.
Main pillars
He explained that ‘We Are All Police’ works according to three main pillars: involving stakeholders, crime prevention, and social responsibility.
Brig Dr Al Afari added that the workshops provided a comprehensive explanation to the participants about the objectives of the initiative and the importance of boosting security awareness among the members of We Are All Police.
The initiative comes in support of the efforts aimed at preventing crime, as a basic priority of the Abu Dhabi Police, affirming the values of peaceful coexistence and tolerance among members of society, and achieving further improvement in security performance and quality of services to bolster Abu Dhabi’s status as an oasis of security and safety and make it among the safest cities in the world.