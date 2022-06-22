Sharjah: Sharjah Police recently organised a traffic safety awareness campaign for 2,600 drivers of online food delivery service Talabat.
The General Command of Sharjah Police, representing the Community Police Department, in cooperation with the Traffic and Patrol Administration, said the campaign will continue till the second half of 2022.
The campaign included traffic safety lectures by officers, as well as on how to promote community safety and report crime, while maintaining confidentiality of informants. Officials also spoke about ways to reduce accidents and congestion on the road and adhering to traffic rules.
Colonel Ahmed Al Mari, Director of Community Police Department, confirmed that the community is connected to the police by reporting crimes and negative phenomena in a sense of responsibility in protecting lives and property.