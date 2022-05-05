Dubai: A Dubai delivery rider rescued a woman after two strangers tried to kidnap her from the street using a teaser gun.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the delivery rider was on duty at International City when he saw two men trying to kidnap a woman from the middle of the street. “They were threatening her with a teaser gun and assaulting her, even as she tried to resist them. They wanted her to step inside a car, when I interfered to rescue the woman,” said the delivery rider on record. Soon, other people also arrived at the spot and helped foil the kidnapping attempt, though the attackers managed to escape. “Dubai Police arrived and the woman was saved,” the delivery rider added.
Dubai Police launched a search operation and arrested the attackers. One of the attackers told police officers that the woman’s brother had planned to kidnap his sister over financial issues. The attackers also claimed that the woman’s brother had paid them Dh15,000 each to come to the UAE and help him in kidnapping the woman. He booked tickets for them and also rented a flat and a car to complete the crime.
The brother was also arrested by Dubai Police.
Read more
Investigation revealed that the brother had planed the kidnaping as he wanted to force his sister into paying back a debt.
The three defendants were sentenced to three years in jail, to be followed by deportation. The verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.