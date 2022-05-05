Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command, in cooperation with the Faraj Fund Foundation, implemented the ‘Kiswa Al Eid’ initiative, which means ‘Eid Clothing’, in solidarity towards the needy families and to spread the message of love among members of the society.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director-General of Ajman Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, said implementation of the ‘Kiswa Al Eid’ initiative was part of Ajman Police’s efforts to enhance the quality of life of inmates and their families through charitable activities to improve the quality of life of these people.
The initiative was implemented with the generous support of the Faraj Fund Foundation, which is one of the most important charitable organisations in the country, known for its generous and continuous support for inmates.
Ajman Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, along with Faraj Fund Foundation, distributed Dh150,000 to these families to provide for their Eid clothing, thereby bringing cheer to these families on the occasion of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.
Lt Col Al Ghafli thanked Faraj Fund Foundation for its generous and continuous support for the charitable work done by Ajman Police and its keenness to make the inmates and their families happy.