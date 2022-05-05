Abu Dhabi/Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have hailed the UAE Armed Forces’ Unification Day, ahead of its 46th anniversary on May 6.

The full text of the President’s statement is as follows:

This decision embodies the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Founding Leaders, Rulers of the Emirates, as well as their determination to establish the pillars of the Union and support its journey, while fully aware that achieving power, resilience and development requires a strong, unified, highly efficient and well-equipped army. Since their unification, the country’s Armed Forces have remained the trusted guardian of the country’s gains and the main partner of all the successes, ensuring the nation’s safety, security, stability, and providing an environment conducive to development.

My sons, the commanders, officers and soldiers of our Armed Forces, as we celebrate the 46th Armed Forces Unification Day, we are proud of our Armed Forces’ capabilities, competence, readiness and excellence in keeping pace with advanced military technology, as well as utilising the most advanced weaponry systems, and actively engaging in defence and military industries, with the support of our youth, both men and women, along with advanced military colleges and academies and a national service programme that promote a sense of patriotism.

Under this framework, I stress that I, along with my brothers, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, continue to advance the capabilities of our Armed Forces.

The challenges and risks threatening our region and our regional environment and the ongoing tensions facing the world require us, the leaders of this country, to maintain our readiness, harness all capacities, upgrade our capabilities and acquire the most advanced military equipment, to ensure the safety and stability of our country, enabling us to proceed with our ambitious projects, help protect global peace and security, combat terrorism, and provide aid in areas torn by disasters and conflicts.

To boost our political and military vision, we shall continue to strengthen our military cooperation with fraternal and friendly countries and upgrade our armed forces, diversify their weapons, and develop our national defence industries.

To the officers and soldiers of our Armed Forces, we are proud of your achievements and successes in carrying out all your assignments in all fields of duties. You have helped us protect our country’s accomplishments and enhance our country’s security and stability.

On this glorious day, we salute the frontliners of our military, praying to Allah Almighty to grant peace to those who have passed away, grant the living health and wellbeing and heavenly peace to our soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our home.

Our Armed Forces will forever remain a symbol of national unity and our support for our brothers and friends.

I pray to Allah Almighty to grant you success and the perseverance to continue giving for the sake of our nation, and help us maintain our country’s security, stability, and prosperity.

The full text of Vice-President and Prime Minister’s statement is as follows:

My sons, the commanders, officers and soldiers of our valiant Armed Forces, peace be upon you. I congratulate you on the 46th anniversary of the Armed Forces’ Unification Day.

This historic decision has been a fundamental pillar that mapped our nation’s journey and path forward. The decision has reinforced the Union’s foundations, strengthened drivers of sustainable development and helped establish our national army, inspired by a strategic vision that envisaged plans and projects for the equipment, training and modernisation of an army capable of protecting our country’s security and sovereignty and the independence of our decisions.

When the decision to unify the Armed Forces was issued on 6th May, 1976, our defence capacities were extremely modest. However, our dreams were big and we had a clear vision and ambitious plans. We were racing against time, overcoming obstacles and coming up with solutions to address our challenges.

Thanks to the vision and leadership of our Founding Father and the icon of our nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a major Armed Forces’ establishment process was launched, which continued to be forged ahead under the leadership of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Firstly, I laud the significant role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. Since he graduated from the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in 1979 and joined the army, climbing up its ranks, he sought to develop all sections of our Armed Forces.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed supervised the drafting and implementation of development and modernisation strategies, led development operations from the field and invested time with soldiers and officers from their camps.

Sheikh Mohamed was the driving force behind the UAE National Service, which, since its launch in 2014, created a qualitative leap that ensure instilled values of loyalty and sacrifice in the hearts of the citizens to defend the achievements and gains of the Federation, push forward the wheel of development and protect the homeland, its borders, its resources and gains and national security and stability.

While establishing our Armed Forces, we have successfully enhanced its stature, reputation and expertise and reinforced everyone’s sense of patriotism. The core foundation of this journey consisted of the Emiratisation and training of all ranks in record time. This strategic achievement resulted from hard work and accurate plans that re-equipped and trained the country’s Armed Forces.

Moreover, the Emiratisation efforts did not overlook the role of women in our Armed Forces. Rather they have been provided with adequate military training and in return, Emirati women have proven their efficiency in civilian fields and their capabilities in all military areas, including participation in military operations.

As we successfully managed to Emiratise all the ranks of the UAE army, we have engaged in localising defence industries. Since 1992, weaponry programmes have been linked to manufacturing and expertise transfer programmes. The private sector has also been motivated to engage in defence industries and the country’s regular specialist fairs helped exchange expertise and established partnerships.

Today, our national defence products are enhancing the potential of our Armed Forces, supporting our political decisions, diversifying our economy and equipping our human resources with distinguished capacities.

Subsequently, one of our national companies has become among the top 25 defence companies in the world, and the ‘Made in the UAE’ seal has become an indicator of high quality, boosting our competitive edge on the international defence market, most notably in the design, manufacturing and development of vehicles, warships, ammunition, projectiles, individual weapons, anti-missile and artillery systems, reconnaissance devices and unmanned systems, including drones.

These achievements were coupled with valuable missions carried out by our Armed Force. In all these missions, the UAE Armed Forces have presented an honourable image of our nation and people and embodied the values of giving championed by our Emirati society in the fields of action or humanitarian action.

Our Armed Forces have played a significant role in the first 50 years of the establishment of the country. This role is continuing for the upcoming 50 years and beyond, which is ever more crucial amidst the rapid developments witnessed by the world today.

The strategic framework of the ‘10 Principles for the Next 50 Years’ undoubtedly covers our Armed Forces, who have kept pace with recent developments and plans with a future-oriented vision. I am confident that the Armed Forces will continue the process of growth and modernisation.

My sons, the commanders, officers and soldiers of our valiant Armed Forces, with every new year, our confidence in our ability to overcome challenges is growing. We have become more confident in going a long way across all fronts, out of a solid belief in the abilities of our sons and daughters to reinforce the country’s development drive.

On this glorious day, we salute our Armed Forces’ men and women, the protectors of the country’s security and stability. We pay tribute to the martyrs of the nation who passed away while defending our soil and we salute the families of martyrs who raised their sons on patriotism and sacrifice.

The full text of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s statement is as follows:

My dear sons, Armed Forces officers and soldiers, Congratulations on the 46th anniversary of the Armed Forces’ Unification Day.

We celebrate this anniversary as we embark on a new era of our nation’s history, through which we aim to realise great ambitions that will achieve our people’s interests, the country’s development and prosperity and enhance its international stature. Our Armed Forces are in the middle of all these processes, protecting and supporting the country’s capacities and inspiring confidence in a bright present and future.

On this special national occasion, we commemorate the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and other fellow Founding Leaders who took the wise historic decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces on 6th May, 1976, to be the nation’s shield and the cornerstone of its unity and develop. On the occasion, we also commemorate the sacrifices of our martyrs in all fields of action, both inside and outside the country.

We proudly remember all generations of officials who served the UAE military and their valuable additions to its development and strengthening of its overall capacities with much appreciation and gratitude. At the same time, we look forward to further development and the modernisation of our Armed Forces in the upcoming period, to remain the symbol of the UAE’s pride, a protector of justice and a supporter of friends and brothers.

Since the formation of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed was aware that the process of development requires a force that protects the country’s achievements. Therefore, he prioritised the development of the UAE Armed Forces, which is the approach continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Our Armed Forces have always addressed all the challenges facing the country and the region over the past decades and will always be the protective shield that deters enemies and their evil conspiracies.

We live in a turbulent and rapidly changing regional and international environment, which poses numerous threats and risks to the national security of countries that require us to be constantly ready and capable of addressing the fast-paced developments around us.

I am confident that our valiant Armed Forces, with its national military approach, sense of patriotism and expertise and awareness of regional and international situations, can keep pace with recent developments due to efficient vision and strategies to address various risks.

The UAE Armed Forces, thanks to Allah Almighty, has become one of the strongest and most advanced armies in the region due to its ongoing development and modernisation strategy launched by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which focussed on supporting our Armed Forces with excellence and readiness in the areas of training, weaponry and military education.

We are proud of the recent developments witnessed by UAE defence industries, which are now appreciated by the entire region, and the effective regional and international partnerships established by our Armed Forces, which also strengthen the military establishment and help boost our national economy by diversifying sources of income and reinforcing knowledge and technological bases.

The UAE believes that peace is the way to achieve the people’s aspirations for progress and prosperity, strengthen the foundations of peace in the region, find peaceful solutions to regional crises and create suitable conditions to establish efficient partnerships to achieve growth and prosperity in the region. Nevertheless, stable, and sustainable peace requires a solid force to protect it and, therefore, the UAE priorities the development and modernisation and its Armed Forces.

On this glorious national occasion, I salute and appreciate leading Emirati women who are contributing to the journey of our Armed Forces and have proven their ability to undertake military action efficiently. I also salute our youth who are eager to engage in the national reserve service and are keen to benefit from it, promote their capacities and increase their expertise to serve their country.

Despite the importance of advanced weapons and equipment in strengthening the capacities of our Armed Forces, the human element remains the critical component, as they are the ones who use these weapons and equipment, and they are the ones equipped with the values of patriotism and sacrifice to defend the nation.