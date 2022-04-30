Dubai: Dubai has announced it will grant golden visas to imams of mosques, preachers and muezzins who completed 20 years of service in addition to financial rewards in appreciation of their role.
The move follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has ordered competent authorities to grant golden visas to imams, preachers and muezzins who completed 20 years of service in recognition of their role in explaining the true teachings of Islam and spreading values of tolerance, especially during Ramadan.
Sheikh Hamdan thanked all Imams, preachers and muezzins, stressing that their pivotal role is highly appreciated and respected. He urged them to continue with their efforts of familiarising the UAE community with the true teachings of Islam and spread its noble values.