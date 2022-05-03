Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has urged people in the UAE to spend their holidays and festive occasions with family, describing it as “one of God’s greatest gifts”.
“The opportunity to spend holidays and festive occasions with family, and especially with our children and grandchildren who remain an endless source of happiness and joy, is truly one of God’s greatest gifts and a cherished aspect of our culture and heritage,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
Sheikh Mohamed’s tweet came as the UAE is enjoying a week-long holiday in celebration of Eid Al Fitr, which started on Monday in the UAE and in many places abroad.
The UAE government pays utmost attention to strengthening the Emirati family and approved for that purpose several initiatives, including the National Family Policy launched by Ministry of Community Development.
The policy seeks to achieve the five main goals, including building Emirati families’ capability of coping with challenges in a marriage, promoting the stability of family life for generations to come, and providing a healthy environment to support the Emirati families in coping with the stress of life.
The policy also aims to raise the capabilities of Emirati families and their responsibilities towards society and the country, the national identity and the UAE’s values and morals, in addition to achieving happiness through family ties.