Abu Dhabi/Dubai/Sharjah: Eid is a long-awaited holiday after a month of fasting and worship and it is one that residents look forward to with much excitement and anticipation. But as people across the UAE celebrate the occasion, a number of dedicated individuals continue to serve others over the break.

Giving up all or part of their festivities, these individuals ensure that everyone else has access to vital services and is safe during the break.

Transport safety

Lieutenant Mohammad Ahmad Al Shehi, an officer at the Sharjah Traffic and Patrol Department of Sharjah Police, is one of the many who are at work on Eid. Having joined the department three years ago, Al Shehi has also previously worked on Eid.

“My family understands the nature of my work. To be honest with you, I am really happy to be working during Eid because first of all, I really love my job. So it really doesn’t matter if it is Eid or any other big occasion. I am proud to be on duty during Eid and it is my pleasure to work and help others. Every single member of this umbrella or the police sector is important. We are working to ensure the comfort and safety of the public to enjoy the holidays,” Al Shehhi said.

The officer started his shift at 5.30am before Eid prayers. “We will be on the roads to regulate traffic for worshippers. After my shift, I will celebrate Eid Al Fitr with my family,” Al Shehhi said,

Public security

For Fahad Ma’toq, 30, a firefighter with the Sharjah Civil Defence and head of shift at Samnan Fire Station, his work during holidays helps ensure security and stability in the emirate.

“On these days, Civil Defence personnel should especially be on alert to respond to any emergency. I personally feel very happy to be carrying out my duties during Eid because I am contributing to maintaining security and stability for my family and the community, allowing them to enjoy the happiness of Eid in a safe environment,” Ma’toq said.

For Fahad Ma’toq, 30, a firefighter with the Sharjah Civil Defence and head of shift at Samnan Fire Station, his work during holidays helps ensure security and stability in the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

Health-care staff

It is not just security personnel who are at work during Eid. Dr Syed Rizwan, specialist in emergency medicine at Prime Hospital and a father of three, is spending the first two days of Eid on a 12-hour duty schedule that begins at 6am and ends by 6pm. He will be attending to medical emergencies as others usher in the joyous occasion.

“On Eid day, after offering my morning prayers and even before my kids wake up, I will have left home to be on duty. I have children aged 18, 11 and three years. This year, my wife and the kids will spend their Eid morning at my sister-in law’s place. They will have a good time at a family gathering. I will be able to join them only later on the first two days. My wife is very understanding and I feel my job is important,” Dr Rizwan said.

Dr Syed Rizwan, specialist in emergency medicine at Prime Hospital and a father of three, is spending the first two days of Eid on a 12-hour shift that begins at 6am and ends by 6pm. Image Credit: Supplied

The doctor from India said he saw this as a positive opportunity for himself.

“At the end of the day, someone has to make sure that everything is fine. It gives me great satisfaction to be able to do this. At the hospital, sick or accident victims keep pouring in, even on Eid days. We get many cases of food poisoning, gastritis, premature births, road trauma and I am happy to be doing this duty at the Emergency Room along with some other colleagues of mine. This is a meaningful and constructive way to spend Eid, performing the duties of a doctor,” he said. The doctor plans to make up for the lost time with this family over the remaining Eid Holidays.

Public transport

In the public transport sector, dozens of bus drivers will ensure that others are able to reach their destinations over the Eid break without any delay or inconvenience.

Abdul Kareem Ali drives public buses in Abu Dhabi for the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). He showed up for his shift right after the congregational Eid prayers and said he understood the importance of his job.

“My shift continued until 2pm on Eid day and I was happy to show up, helping residents reach their destinations. With most of the offices closed, traffic is generally less on Eid and commuters have a festive cheer to them, so this makes my job even more enjoyable,” Ali said.

Abdul Kareem Ali, who drives public buses in Abu Dhabi, showed up for his shift right after the congregational Eid prayers. Image Credit: Supplied

His family lives back home in India. After finishing his shift, Ali said he would be speaking to them. He also said that he would spend the rest of his day celebrating Eid with friends in town. “Once I’m home, my friends and I will rustle up some biryani. For dessert, we like some halwa, which brings back memories of home,” the bus driver said.

Hospitality services

With hotel occupancy at its peak during Eid, those in charge of maintenance, have to ensure that all services, right from air-conditioning, to room sanitisation and hygiene are in top condition. That is the main job of Hassan Khan, assistant chief engineer and head of the department at Holiday Inn Hotel Al Barsha.

Khan, 35, who hails from Pakistan, feels he has to lead by example as he heads 11 other staff members.

“There is no doubt that all of us love spending Eid with parents, wife, children and other close members of the family. It used to be like that back home in Pakistan. But to me, the interest of the hotel guest is paramount. Now the hotel occupancy is on the rise and I need to send the right message to some of my other Muslim subordinates who also have to spend time away from home. For me, they are my family too. If I were to take leave, that would have demoralised them. So, I am leading by example,” he said.

Hassan Khan, assistant chief engineer and head of the department at Holiday Inn Hotel Al Barsha, Dubai, feels he has to lead by example and work during the Eid break, as he heads 11 other staff members. Image Credit: Supplied

Hassan’s wife Saima is celebrating the first two days of Eid with her brother’s family in Dubai. “My wife is very understanding and cooperative about this and I am happy that she will get a chance to be with other loved ones.