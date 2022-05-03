Dubai: The UAE will see a significant drop in temperatures today, according to the National Center of Meteorology. After hitting highs of 45°C in the Al Dhafra region on Monday, the maximum temperature will reach 35-37°C in most parts of the country today.
The decrease in temperature will be noticed along the western coastal areas, due to rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf.
The NCM issued a weather yellow alert warning of rough seas from 3am on Tuesday till 3am on Wednesday.
According to the NCM warning: "Fresh Northwesterly winds reaching 45km/h. Rough sea with wave height reaching 8 feet in the Arabian Gulf, from 3am, Tuesday to 3am, Wednesday.
According to the map, the western coast of the country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain. Light to moderate winds, especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust during the daytime.