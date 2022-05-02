UAE: It is a double celebration for new parents who welcomed their newborns on the special occasion of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE today.

A Pakistani baby born at 12am sharp at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi was among the first to arrive.

Parents Irfan Khan and Saba Irfan welcomed their third child Shahmeer Khan at 12 am sharp. Dr. Fady Georges Hachem, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, helped deliver the baby boy with a weight of 2.70kg and a height of 49 cm.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest family member. His arrival has doubled our joy on this auspicious day,” said Irfan.

Dr. Hachem said: “It is a great privilege for us as doctors to be the first people to hold these babies as they come into the world. The baby’s birth on a special day adds to the joy of their family. We are delighted and wish baby Shahmeer and his family the very best,” he said said.

At Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, an Egyptian expat couple welcomed their third child at 12.01am on Eid- Al-Fitr day. Little Ayla weighed 3.61kg and was delivered with the help of Dr. (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology & HOD at hospital. The parents Amira Magdy and Khaled Fahmy are on top of the world.

Baby Ayla arrived 1t 12.01 at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

“Ayla is our third child. This pregnancy was a surprise for us. Now, Ayla surprised us again by coming to us as the most precious gift from above on this blessed day. We are thrilled to hold our angel in our arms,” said Amira.

“Children are God’s gift, and it’s a privilege for me to be a part of the auspicious occasion. The staff at Medeor Hospital would like to extend our warm regards to them. We wish the best for the baby and the parents to have a healthy and happy life ahead,” said Dr El-Sherbiny.

At NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah, Emirati baby girl Noura Sultan was born at 12.20 am. Her father Sultan Shail was excited and felt blessed for the birth of his second child on this special day. Dr. Rabab Hilmy, Consultant, Obstertrics and Gynaecology, helped deliver the child through C-Section. Noura weighed 2.94kg.

Emirati father Sultan Shail with Noura Sultan at the NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Hilmy said: “We are blessed to be part of this auspicious occasion. My patients are like my family and it brings me joy to see them healthy and safe. The baby girl Noura Sultan is the first baby of Eid in our hospital. She is doing well and so is her mother. I wish the family the blessings of Allah and Eid Mubarak to everyone,”