Dubai: Emirates has today revealed a new custom A380 livery dedicated to Dubai’s newest architectural icon - Museum of the Future.
The first Emirates A380 (A6-EVK) with the new livery, takes flight tomorrow to Los Angeles. As its nine other aircraft siblings roll out of the dedicated Aircraft Appearance Centre at Emirates Engineering over the coming weeks. Emirates’ Museum of the Future A380s will be deployed on routes to Europe as well as key Arab regional cities.
The ring shaped, Arabic calligraphy encapsulated building encircles both sides of the aircraft, and features the message ‘Journey to the future’ across the fuselage, covering a total of 336 sqm on the A380. The façade is decorated with quotes from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The airline will produce 10 A380 liveries in total, which will fly across close to 30 destinations around the world in the coming year, carrying the museum’s message of creating a better future, now.