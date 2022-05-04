Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command arrested two people of Arab nationality on charges of practising ‘witchcraft’ and sorcery in exchange for a sum of money at a hotel in the emirate.
Lieutenant-Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said police were tipped off about two men of Arab nationality defrauding others by practising ‘witchcraft’ and sorcery at a hotel in the emirate. Soon, a task force was formed to investigate and arrest the accused.
Undercover policemen then contacted the accused and they agreed to perform a magic in exchange for Dh10,000. The undercover policemen were also told to bring certain items along with them that would be used for the purpose.
The accused then came to the agreed-upon location, which was a hotel, to perform the act. Just when the accused began the process of ‘witchcraft’ and sorcery, the site was raided by members of the police task force and both the accused were caught red-handed along with the paraphernalia.
Police found in their possession documents containing some incomprehensible talismans that were being used to defraud people.
A case was filed against them and the accused were referred to Public Prosecution to further legal procedures.
Lieutenant-Colonel Al Nuaimi urged members of the public not to believe in claims of ‘witchcraft’ or sorcery and to immediately report suspicious people to the police.