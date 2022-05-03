Dubai: A Dubai-based worker has been sentenced to three years in jail for trying to kill his roommate by stabbing him with a knife, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
The 63-year-old defendant claimed that his roommate had recorded a telephonic conversation between him and his wife so that other workers could listen to it.
The defendant, in a fit of rage, bought a knife and stabbed the victim inside their sharing accommodation at a labour camp in Al Muhaisnah area of Dubai.
The victim survived as he was rescued by the other workers and transferred to hospital.
The defendant was arrested by Dubai Police and he admitted to the attempted murder. He claimed that his roommate had recorded his phone call with his wife ten days before the incident. The audio clip of the recording later became viral among other workers.
“I locked the door as I found him alone in the room and stabbed him in the neck and chest,” said the defendant on record. The two men fought for a couple of minutes before other workers managed to break into the room through a window and rescue the victim.
A witness said he heard loud noises from the neighbouring room and heard the victim yelling for help. “We couldn’t open the door and I went to the window to open it. I saw the defendant holding a knife and the victim was bleeding,” said the witness on record.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with attempted murder.
He will be deported after serving his jail sentence.