Dubai: Aside from a driving licence, delivery riders are required to obtain a driver’s qualification certificate from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to work in Dubai, the RTA announced on Wednesday.
“The step aims to improve the performance of delivery motorbike riders, and accordingly improve the services offered to a wide range of consumers and customers in Dubai. Such certification will also enhance the daily delivery operations in the emirate,” RTA noted.
The certification is available through the RTA website and mobile app. “A comprehensive practical and theoretical training programme has been developed for this purpose. The programme highlights the basics of defensive driving, safety requirements, and the periodic maintenance of bikes among others,” RTA noted.
Social responsibility
RTA called on all companies working in the delivery sector to cooperate out of their social responsibility “to raise the efficiency of the service sector and at the same time maintain the safety of their riders”. Companies must register their riders at one of the nine institutes accredited by RTA, including Al Ahli Driving Centre, Belhasa Driving Centre, Bin Yaber Driving Institute, Dubai Driving Centre, Emirates Driving Institute, Emirates Transport Driving Institute, Excellence Driving and Galadari Driving Centre.
Avoid penalties
“All companies operating in this business must register riders to avoid violations of the applicable laws and regulations,” noted RTA, adding: “Certificates will be issued to bikers after ensuring that they meet the professional requirements, and can mitigate the associated risks besides raising traffic safety.”