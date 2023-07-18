Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced on Tuesday that it had launched 356 rest stations for delivery drivers across the UAE.
The authority added that the rest stations offer essential services to protect drivers from the scorching sun and heat exhaustion, especially during summer.
This measure is in line with the midday break provision from June 15 to September 15, between 12.30 pm and 3 pm.
The ministry added, "Our commitment to the safety of delivery workers in the summer is reflected in this initiative, and implemented in coordination with the relevant private sector delivery companies with the support of several government entities."