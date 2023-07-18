Abu Dhabi, UAE: Parents are urged to closely monitor their children during the summer vacation and safeguard them from the perils of online extortion and abuse through websites, social networking platforms, and electronic games.
This forms part of Abu Dhabi Police’s "Safe Summer" campaign, in which the force emphasised the importance of shielding children from bullying, threats, harassment, and the enticement to share personal information and engage in immoral activities.
Beware of criminal networks
The campaign also aims to raise awareness about criminal networks exploiting social media to promote drugs through unsolicited messages containing illicit content.
In an official statement released on the ADPolice website, Abu Dhabi Police warned against subscribing to or purchasing electronic games from unverified websites and cautioned against disclosing credit card details to ensure confidentiality.
Use bank card with limited balance
They advised using trusted sites that implement secure controls and recommended utilising a bank card with a limited balance to mitigate the risk of fraud and piracy, which could lead to unauthorised deductions from the card.
Furthermore, the police urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with enticing links and unreliable online stores that may deceive customers, resulting in financial losses through unauthorised transactions from bank cards or accounts.
Enhanced vigilance
Abu Dhabi Police emphasized the need for vigilance when it comes to popular electronic games websites, particularly those targeted at children and adolescents.
Such platforms may exert financial pressure on parents as children require additional spending to progress in these games, while also posing a risk of unauthorized access to bank card information.
The service operates 24/7 and enables community members to share security-related information, including concerns about public safety, community well-being, and traffic-related matters.
Individuals can contribute their role in preventing crimes by utilizing available communication channels, such as the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), text messaging (2828), email (aman@adpolice.gov.ae), or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.
The Aman service encourages proactive citizen engagement in crime prevention, fostering a safer environment for all.
Campaign to empower parents
Abu Dhabi Police remains dedicated to ensuring the protection and safety of children and upholding the well-being of the community, particularly during the summer vacation when children may spend more time engaging with online platforms.
The "Safe Summer" campaign seeks to empower parents and caregivers with the knowledge and resources necessary to safeguard their children against online threats and create a secure digital environment for all.