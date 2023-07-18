Dubai: Most of the 2.18 million emergency calls received by the Police emergency hotline from April to June 2023 was answered within 10 seconds of the calls being placed — an impressive response rate of 97.91 per cent.
This was highlighted during a Dubai Police performance review meeting of the General Department of Operations which covers the second quarter of 2023.
The meeting, led by Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, addressed various topics on the agenda, including a review of the outcomes of the previous evaluation meeting and the latest developments.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri was briefed on the statistics of the emergency hotline (999) for Q2 this year compared them to the same period in the previous year.
The Command and Control Centre received 2,189,646 calls in Q2 of this year, with 2,143,796 calls being answered within 10 seconds of the calls placed — equivalent to a quick response rate of 97.91 per cent.
Metrics
This represents a marked increase from last year’s Q2, which saw 1,780,562 calls. There was a response rate of 99.8% in the second quarter of 2022.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri also examined statistics on the average arrival time of security patrols to extreme emergencies in Q2, which stood at two minutes and 53 seconds.
Senior officers in attendance included Maj. Gen. Saeed Hamad bin Suleiman, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, and Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering.