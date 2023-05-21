Dubai: The Al Khawaneej Police Station has achieved an average emergency response time of two minutes and 41 seconds, while the target was three, even as the sense of security in its jurisdiction area reached 97.2 per cent.
These statistics were revealed during a visit by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to the station to review the strategic indicators and initiatives accomplished last year.
The station also achieved a 91.7 per cent security coverage rate in the jurisdiction area.
Al Marri encouraged staff members to maintain excellence in the delivery and development of services provided to citizens, residents and visitors in the jurisdiction area, and maintain the safety and security of the community. He also directed the staff to increase awareness campaigns and intensify police patrols in areas where traffic accidents are prone to occur.
He reviewed the administrative initiatives implemented by the station to motivate and enhance employee happiness, resulting in a 100 per cent increase in happiness satisfaction. The station also provided training courses for 93 employees and submitted 54 development suggestions in 2022, compared to seven in 2021.
The Commander-in-Chief was accompanied by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Dr. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations; Brigadier Dr. Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering, and a number senior officers.