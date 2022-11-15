Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Police General Command to come up with a new initiative with a clear methodology to reduce the risk of accidents involving delivery motorcycles in Sharjah, by including a national company working in the field to prevention of traffic accidents.
This directive was announced by Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, on Monday, via the Direct Line programme which was broadcast via Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio
Sharjah Police has repeatedly urged delivery riders to follow traffic rules to prevent accidents.
Major General Al Shamsi told Gulf News that the delivery motorcycles have caused many accidents. Many of the traffic violations are avoidable, he added.
According to official statistics, delivery bikes were involved in 19 crashes since the beginning of the year until October, with 13 riders sustaining injuries.
Major General Al Shamsi said that police will study the situation and put an end to reckless riding with distinct protocols in place.