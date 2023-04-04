Sharjah: The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah (SRTA) has launched a free internet service on intercity buses of the Emirate of Sharjah.
The step comes within the authority’s comprehensive development plan, which aims to offer high quality services to public transport commuters, and achieve the highest rates of customer happiness.
SRTA seeks, through its strategy and work plans, to provide new services on its bus fleet, develop its work mechanisms, raise efficiency and improve the levels of services provided for the public in line with their needs and interests.
The launch of the service comes at the level of intercity buses of SRTA, which operates daily trips on 15 main intercity routes so that commuters can communicate easily with their families until they reach their destinations.