Sharjah: Six people were injured when a speeding motorist crashed into a congested lane on Emirates Road in Sharjah on Friday, causing a four-vehicle pile up.

The victims - all Emiratis - suffered moderate to severe injuries. The Air Wing of the General Department of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior was called in to rush some of the injured to hospital.

On Friday afternoon, Sharjah Police’s operations room received a report of a four-vehicle collision on Emirates Road, near Al Badiya Bridge towards Bridge No. 7. The crash resulted in injuries to drivers and passengers. Police and National Ambulance teams promptly arrived at the scene.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Mandhari, head of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, attributed the accident to excessive speed and distracted driving. These two violations are the primary causes of most traffic accidents, he added.