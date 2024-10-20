Dubai: Motorists shouldn’t let a moment of recklessness rob them of their blessings, a 26-year-old Emirati youth who lost his leg in an accident has told Gulf News.

In an awareness video released by Dubai Police on its social media channels on Friday, Ahmad Al Raisi shared his experience to warn motorists against speeding and reckless driving. The video is part of an awareness campaign launched by Dubai Police titled ‘Together, towards zero traffic fatalities’.

On November 3, 2020, Al Raisi was involved in an accident due to excessive speed. “There are times we gain, and times we lose something,” he said. The accident resulted in the loss of his left leg.

“Everyone who saw the wrecked car thought it was impossible for me to survive. I am grateful to Allah for giving me a second chance.”

Al Raisi is studying Electrical Electronics Engineering at university Image Credit: Supplied

How the accident happened

Al Raisi said his older brother, who was driving the vehicle, and him were spending time together. He was driving at over 140km\h on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at sunset.

“Due to the high speed and lack of space on the road, my brother tried to overtake the car in front of him. He veered off sharply and as a result he hit the iron barrier in the street. The iron barrier penetrated the door and my leg was severed,” Al Raisi.

“My brother got out of the car and tried to pull me out with the help of people at the scene, but to no avail. I remained stuck in the car for two hours.

“The police and civil defence were contacted, and support was requested from another emirate due to the complicated situation.

“The car roof was cut off and I was pulled out from roof - the accident caused me to loose a leg and had suffered fractures all over my body and spine. Only my left hand was fine.”

Al Raisi said by 10pm he had arrived at the hospital, and he was still conscious.

“The doctors sedated me. My family came to the hospital, and my other brother, who is also older than me, played a significant role in my treatment and overcoming the trauma.

“When I woke up from the anaesthesia, I found they had put a pillow on my leg so it didn’t look like it was cut off. Many questions were running through my mind.”

“I was sitting with my mom and told her that the whole world lies to me, but you never lie to me - tell me, is my leg there or not?

“My mom lowered her head - I understood that my leg was gone.”

Road to recovery

After the surgery he was transferred to another hospital in Dubai before starting physical therapy at Amanah Rehabilitation Centre in Abu Dhabi.

“The love of the people around me helped me a lot during the treatment phase and in overcoming the pain,” Al Raisi said.

“It was the COVID period, and visits were difficult without testing. Many people I didn’t know would come to visit me from different emirates, undergo all the COVID tests, and get approval to visit me.

After four months, I had returned home, and it was Ramadan. It was a difficult thing - a tough test, in every corner where I have memories.”

His family played a significant role in his treatment, recovery, and strengthening his determination, the youth said. “They were encouraging me to go out and live my life normally.”

Al Raisi was determined to recover.

“I started in the morning at 6pm, going to the gym and exercising. I started seeing results. I returned to university to continue my studies. Currently, I am studying Electrical Electronics Engineering.”

“Speeding has serious consequences, and the risks it brings are high," says Al Raisi

Al Raisi has a podcast where he shares stories of people who have experienced accidents and he also leads awareness workshops.

“I thank the Dubai Police and Captain Abdullah Al Sharamsi from the Empowerment of People of Determination Department in Dubai for their assistance and support.

“Success cannot be compared to money or wealth - success is overcoming the barriers and hardships of life,” he said.

Message for youth

“I wish for zero accidents on the road. I lost my body, but some people lost their lives. I hope for an end to accidents and fatalities on the road. Today, youth are increasingly engaged in reckless and impulsive behaviour,” he added.

“Take care of your lives and don’t let a moment of recklessness rob you of invaluable blessings,” he warned, wishing safety to everyone.