While her younger sister was injured along with her, Zainab’s life changed forever after the amputation of her leg above the knee following an infection.

The road to recovery was long and difficult. “It affected our entire family. It took us months and years to recover and adjust. Even when a path seems over, it never truly is. Those who suffer continue to face complications throughout their lives, not just at the moment of the accident.”

From challenges to strength

Growing up in Iraq and later moving to the UAE, Zainab said she was shielded from some societal challenges until she entered college. “Honestly, I never realised how tough society could be until I joined college. As a teenager, I lived a pretty insular life. But college exposed me to societal harshness, especially when it came to perceptions of my abilities as a person with a disability.”

Those challenges, however, made her stronger and more determined. “College taught me many heart-breaking lessons, but I’m grateful for them. They shaped me into the person I am today.”

Now in her early thirties, Zainab first gained media attention after creating a group to challenge the stigma against disabled people in the region. Later, she became the Middle East’s first amputee TV host, presenting a show addressing youth issues.

Supportive online community

In 2014, Zainab began sharing her life story with the world. She became a content creator with a mission. “I started this journey out of a passion for sharing my life with people, for spreading positivity, motivation, and empowerment,” she explained.

Over the past decade, she has gained millions of followers on social media and built a supportive online community. Zainab said her involvement with TikTok Live SHEroes, an initiative supporting women creators in the MENA region, has been especially meaningful.

“I’ve found a platform to share my journey and inspire others and build connections with those who resonate with my message and experiences. It has truly empowered me to grow both personally and professionally by amplifying my voice and impact,” she said.

Road to adventures

In the last few years, Zainab discovered a new passion: solo road trips. Her first adventure began in the summer of 2022 with a seven-day trip across the breathtaking landscapes of Norway. “Road trips bring life to life! That first solo road trip was empowering. It gave me so much clarity about my goals and dreams.”

In 2023, she took another road trip—this time a ten-day journey through Iceland, an experience so profound that she says, “I could write a book about it.”

Zainab says she loves going on road trips in different parts of the world.

Her most recent road trip, in 2024, took her through parts of Germany, Austria, Slovenia and Croatia, with her doing most of the planning and driving. “It was a total of 11 days—quite intense, but wow!!” she recollected.

However, her latest trip to Paris, though not a road trip, is something that Zainab is going to cherish forever. She was there for two weeks to witness the magic of the Paralympic Games and cheer on incredible athletes who exemplify resilience and strength.

Sports have always been a significant part of Zainab’s life, but she doesn’t participate to compete—she does it for the joy it brings. “Sports make me feel independent, powerful, happier, and healthier…They enable me to go on with my life, travel, and do the adventures I love without needing immense support.”

Zainab in Paris. She was there for two weeks to witness the magic of the Paralympic Games and cheer on incredible athletes who exemplify resilience and strength.

Zainab’s recent videos of her deep diving and ziplining have captivated and inspired her followers, showcasing her adventurous spirit and fearless pursuit of new challenges.

Thrill of drifting

A brand ambassador for Volkswagen Middle East, Zainab’s love for cars extends beyond road trips. She has even learned how to drift. As an adrenaline junkie, she said she relishes every opportunity to explore new experiences. “My first chance to try drifting was in Dubai,” she said, recalling the thrill of learning this advanced skill. She later took it to another level by drifting on ice in Sweden. “It was magical—drifting on ice made me feel 100 per cent alive.” However, Zainab emphasised that drifting is a skill meant for controlled environments, not public roads.

Zainab’s social media content also highlights her love for exploring diverse cultures, particularly through food. Her cooking videos, where she showcases learning cuisines of different countries from native people, have become a popular part of her social media presence. “We all love food… It’s amazing how much we share through food, no matter where we come from.”

Having been featured on the cover pages of popular magazines, Zainab feels being a role model is about more than just sharing her successes—it is about being real. “By being authentic and raw, I hope to inspire others,” she said. “I don’t restrict myself to one type of content because I believe in sharing all aspects of my life—my love for sports, my road trips, my cooking experiments. It’s okay to be multifaceted and embrace every part of yourself.”

Giving back

A face of many brands now, Zainab is also passionate about giving back, especially to People of Determination. “I try to advocate for accessibility and support POD not just at events but in everyday life. I am always happy to offer guidance to those who’ve recently experienced a disability, as well as their families.”

The influencer, who walked the runway at Boss’s autumn/winter 2023 show for Milan Fashion Week, also shares beauty tips. However, she said “the most important tip would be self-love—taking care of yourself in a way that makes you happy.” “Even when I share branded content and promote a product, I always ensure it is truly helpful to my audience and provides great value to them.”

In her personal life, she’s looking forward to adding another cat to her family. “Having a cat has taught me so much about compassion and has made me more genuine towards all souls. Expanding my little family with another cat is something I’m really excited about.”