The star marks a shift in weather and can be seen until late winter in Arabian Peninsula

Dubai: The UAE temperature is expected to take a shift by August 24 as the appearance of the Suhail star marks the beginning of the end of the scorching summer heat.

Suhail is the second brightest star in the night sky, after Sirius from the constellation Canis Major. It is 27 million years old, and 310 light years away from Earth.

According to the International Astronomical Union (IAU), stars do not have proper names, except for a limited number of bright stars that bear historic names. In the case of historic names, many were originally adapted from the Arabic language, reflecting the role of Arab culture in astronomy, such as Delta Corvi (known as Algorab, which is derived from the Arabic word al ghourab – the crow).

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, explained that after August 24, the Suhail star – also known as Lambda Velorum – will be seen in the early hours of twilight.

Lambda Velorum is a super giant star of spectral class K5. Super giant stars, like Lambda Velorum, use up their hydrogen fuel much faster than smaller stars and the star is estimated to be about 27 million years old.

“The visibility of the Suhail star coincides with mild weather as temperatures drop by a few degrees, accompanied with a high level of humidity and south-easterly winds, which tend to blow towards the Hajar Mountains in Oman and the east coast of the UAE,” said Al Jarwan.

“This period is accompanied with drizzle and strong winds, which reduces the humidity in the air, and activates a sort of a summer scents along the Hajar mountains. From Al Dhaid to Al Ain, residents will witness storms and strong winds, as well as heavy thunderstorms,” he said.