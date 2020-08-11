1 of 17
An aerial view of the Al Noor island. The design and facilities have all been inspired by nature and so the concept is about creating a peaceful and calm haven for visitors.
Torus by David Harber. The seemingly simple-looking Torus challenges your visual perceptions with an illusionary play of light and reflections. This 240 cm, shiny mirror-polished sculpture distorts its surrounding in reflections and intrigues you from all angles.
The Malachite is a common butterfly one can encounter inside the Butterfly House. It's named as such due to its bright green colour like the mineral 'Malachite'. Home to more than 500 butterflies in various species, the nature-inspired structure has an ornamentally perforated shadow roof, biomorphic exterior and plant-covered walls.
A butterfly is emerging from its pupal case at one of the butterfly husbandry stations inside the Butterfly House.
This one seems to pose for the camera from a visitor's palm in Al Noor Island.
Pithecellobium dulce, commonly known as Manila tamarind. These tropical, edible fruiting trees are plentiful on the island.
The small island in Khalid Lagoon is connected to Buhairah Corniche by a footbridge near Al Noor mosque and has wooden walkways for visitors.
A Dracaena draco or Dragon tree welcomes visitors on the island walkway. This tree can live to be over two centuries (200 years) old.
The Cactus Garden houses cacti from different parts of the world and lit up in a spectacular display of lights after dark. Committed to sustainable lighting practices, LED is the main component that lights up the island’s buildings, walkways, trees, and bridge.
Visitors at Al Noor Island. The beautiful location caters to nature and art lovers and presents a cultural image of Sharjah.
Al Noor Island in Sharjah is a treasure trove of exotic trees, prehistoric rocks and a Butterfly House. The small island in Khalid Lagoon is connected to Buhairah Corniche by a footbridge near Al Noor mosque and has wooden walkways for visitors.
Blue Morpho butterflies (among the largest butterflies in the world)in the Butterfly House. Home to more than 500 butterflies in various species, the nature-inspired structure has an ornamentally perforated shadow roof, biomorphic exterior and plant-covered walls.
Visitors at Al Noor Island. Al Noor Island in Sharjah is a treasure trove of exotic trees, prehistoric rocks and a Butterfly House. The small island in Khalid Lagoon is connected to Buhairah Corniche by a footbridge near Al Noor mosque and has wooden walkways for visitors.
Blue Morpho butterflies at butterfly house in Al Noor Island. Home to more than 500 butterflies in various species, the nature-inspired structure has an ornamentally perforated shadow roof, biomorphic exterior and plant-covered walls.
There is a huge forest-themed children’s play area and a maze garden that is home to 72,000 plants and trees. The fresh air and environmental interaction is no doubt good for children and adults alike. There is a jogging and jumping path for fitness enthusiasts to enjoy.
The egg-shaped OVO installation skillfully combines wood, LED lighting and water to create a stunning visual treat and offer an all-encompassing sensory experience. It is a shining example of conceptual and design brilliance.
Al Noor Island, Sharjah’s leisure attraction, is a bastion of both native and exotic trees, exciting art installations, a Butterfly House and other features. The island, connected to Buhairah Corniche by a footbridge near Al Noor mosque, is intertwined by meandering wooden walkways that take visitors through the greenery.
