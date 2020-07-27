Abu Dhabi: National Geographic Abu Dhabi is set to air a new 44-minute documentary called ‘Marmum’ that goes behind the scenes to explore a brand new state-of-the-art dairy factory in the heart of the UAE. ‘Marmum’ premieres on the National Geographic Abu Dhabi channel today, July 27, at 11pm UAE time.
‘Marmum’ takes audiences on an exciting visual journey, focusing on the challenges behind the concept of a large-scale, innovative dairy factory, delivering modern farming standards and offering a range of products such as milk, flavoured milk, yoghurts, laban and juices.
The film highlights the various components of the project located in Nahel, a desert region in Abu Dhabi — from the farm to the cow-feeding area to the bottling and packing areas.
Viewers will witness the building of the new modern farm which accommodates 3,700 cows as well as the feeding area and the milking parlour.
The state-of-the-art factory, spread over 30,000 square metres, uses next generation technologies, including robotics, in the bottling and packing areas. Built to comply with latest international standards, the new factory will enable Marmum to significantly increase production and deliver a world-class product to their customers in the UAE and abroad.