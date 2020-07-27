A total of 118 Air India Express flights will be part of the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission flights from UAE to India. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indian expatriates stranded in the UAE can book Air India Express repatriation tickets to India for the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) repatriation flights from 4pm today, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced.

“Tickets for #VandeBharatMission Phase 5 flights from 1st Aug 2020 will be open for sale at 4 PM on 27 July 2020. Bookings can be done through http://airindiaexpress.in,” the mission twitted.

“All Indian nationals are advised to take advantage of @airindiain and @FlyWithIX for flights from Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to various destinations in India. @MEAIndia @IndembAbuDhabi,” it added in another tweet.

In a Facebook post, Air India Express stated that “Indian nationals registered with Indian Embassy/Consulate website can book flights at normal repatriation fares on our website or through authorised UAE travel agents.”

“Passport information and passenger contact details are mandatory while making bookings,” it added.

A senior official with Air India on Sunday had confirmed to Gulf News that 123 VBM flights (118 by Air India Express and five by Air India) have been announced as part of the fifth phase of the repatriation mission, running from August 1 to 15.

“The five Air India flights are scheduled during the first week of August while the 118 Air India Express flights are scheduled during the first fortnight of August,” he said.

The sale of tickets for the Air India flights is yet to be announced.