Dubai: A Dubai biker died after he lost control over his vehicle, hit the pavement and collided with a lamppost, a Dubai Police official said.
The accident happened at 3am on Sunday on Al Thowima Street in Al Barsha area.
The Dubai Police official said he was transferred to hospital but he succumbed to the severe injuries he sustained in the incident.
Another biker was seriously injured in a separate accident at 3.15am on Sunday on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi.
“A motorbiker crashed into a heavy vehicle. He was seriously injured,” the official said.
Al Rashidiya Police Station and ambulance staff rushed to the scene and transferred the biker to hospital.
In a third accident, a pedestrian was seriously injured after a bus ran over him at Al Hemriya area on Saturday.
The bus driver entered a service road and ran over the pedestrian.
Dubai Police urged road users to be cautious and follow traffic instructions to avoid traffic accidents.