Finally residents and tourists hit the shops and malls after weeks of lockdown. Roaming artists Snow Angels perform at the Dubai Festival City Mall as part of the Dubai Summer Surprise 2020 celebrations taking place in the country.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Families enjoy great shopping deals and entertainment at the Mirdif City Centre as part of the Dubai Summer Surprise 2020 celebrations taking place.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Helios The Magician leaves visitors in awe with is spectacular magic show as part of the Dubai Summer Surprise 2020 celebrations taking place at the Mirdif City Centre.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The shopping festival in Dubai is a diverse bouquet of activities and festivities. It gives the country a whole new set of cheerful and vibrant vibes.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Sale signs displayed at stores in the Mall of The Emirates in Al Barsha. The shopping festival will take place for seven weeks, from Thursday, July 9, to Saturday, August 29.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Summer sales continue to be strong pull for Dubai tourism. The festival coincides with the ease on travel restrictions as Dubai reopened to international tourists on July 7.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Shoppers at Dubai Mall during Dubai Summer Surprises in Dubai. Malls in Dubai have reopened as per the latest guidelines by the UAE government and adhere to the strictest safety and sanitisation rules.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Families enjoy great shopping deals and entertainment at the Dubai Festival City Mall . Visitors must comply with staff for temperature checks and other measures as a preventative step against the spread of Covid-19 and to best enjoy their shopping experience.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
DSS organisers have also set up an indoor entertainment facility to get the little ones entertained all throughout the period.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Luis Malabara Dubai Juggler entertains visitors as part of Summer Surprise celebrations taking place at the Deira City Centre.
