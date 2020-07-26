1 of 10
People stand up paddle board in the water. With a drop in the rate of infections and a rise in the number of recoveries from COVID-19, life is slowly finding its rhythm back in the UAE.
Image Credit:
2 of 10
A sunbather watches as people play during a beach volleyball tournament in Dubai. After a four-month tourism shutdown that ended earlier in the month, Dubai a safe destination with the resources to ward off coronavirus.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
A woman sunbather walks along the shore at a beach in Dubai , while behind is seen the Burj al-Arab hotel.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
People play during a beach volleyball tournament, with the Burj Khalifa skyscraper seen in the background.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
A sunbather watches as people play during a beach volleyball tournament. During the event everyone respected social distancing rules. The sanitisers were there everywhere, and people were wearing masks.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Footvolley and beach tennis events top the bill at Jumeirah in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
People enjoy the sun and the fresh water . Even as the barometer rose past 40 degrees, visitors flocked the beach with umbrellas and boards..
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
As part of social distancing guidelines, beach-goers are required to maintain a distance of two metres between one another, along with their sun-beds, while there should be a gap of four metres between two groups of people.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
People enjoy some time in the low tide at Jumiera Beach.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Dubai is ranked top beach destination in the world.
Image Credit: AFP