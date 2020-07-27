1 of 6
Those with a disposition and the means to collect premium cars are often seen to have a penchant for expensive timepieces too. As a nod to this connection, Rolls-Royce showed a one-off special edition of the Phantom late last year, dubbed the Horology Phantom.
As the name suggests, this one-off luxury saloon is inspired by the art of fine watchmaking. Featuring a Gunmetal lower and Black upper two-tone paint, the car’s exterior gets gold and silver accents.
These accents include the Spirit of Ecstasy crafted in 24-carat gold and a hand-painted coach line featuring a watch-inspired design.
In the cabin, the Gallery on the dashboard features the largest stainless steel and gold inlay ever made for a Phantom. The inlay shows an abstract graphic of a watch movement.
The Rolls-Royce clock, housed in the Gallery, is set in a solid silver, guilloche case.
The Horology Phantom is now on display at The Rolls-Royce Boutique in Citywalk, for the brand’s many patrons from the region as well as car lovers to see and experience in person.
