Mahmood al-Nasser, left, and Mohammad Nasser al-Emadi, center, test the Emirates Mars Mission probe's "flat sat" at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai. The spacecraft, named Amal, which is Arabic for Hope, is an orbiter scheduled to launch from Japan tomorrow. on what will be the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.
Image Credit: AP
Engineers observe a KhalifaSat model at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in dubai. Only the United States, India, the former Soviet Union, and the European Space Agency have successfully sent missions to orbit the Red Planet, while China is preparing to launch its first Mars rover later this month.
Image Credit: AFP
Engineers observe a KhalifaSat model at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). The UAE Space Agency is funding and supervising procedures and necessary details for the implementation of this project.
Image Credit: AFP
Scientists work at a laboratory in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). The Hope Probe will be the first probe to provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere and its layers when it reaches the red planet’s orbit in 2021.
Image Credit: AFP
Employee works at the control room of the Mars Mission at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).
Image Credit:
Technicians working at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.
Image Credit: AFP
UAE’s Hope Probe will mark a turning point in Arab history It's a symbol of hope for hundreds of millions across 56 Arab and Islamic countries.
Image Credit: AFP
The launch of Hope Probe will also mark the first such occasion in history when countdown for a space mission will be done in Arabic.
Image Credit: AFP
Emirati engineers multi-tasked to ensure timely launch of Hope Probe.
Image Credit: AFP
Partial view of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. The launch will be streamed live on https://www.emiratesmarsmission.ae/live/.
Image Credit: AFP