Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 283 inmates of different nationalities from the punitive and reformative institutions in the emirate on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked Dr Sheikh Sultan for his humanitarian gesture towards the prisoners and hoped the pardon would prompt them to turn into good citizens.
He added that the pardon comes within the framework of Dr Sheikh Sultan’s keenness to provide the inmates a chance to start a new chapter in life, bring joy and stability to their families, and help reintegrate them into society.