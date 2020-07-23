Tests will be done at the Sharjah Expo Centre and Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club

Sharjah: All Sharjah government employees and their families will now be tested for COVID-19 free of charge.

The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) has expanded the scope of the testing for the coronavirus, as part of the efforts towards early detection and controlling the spread of infections.

The tests are being carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), represented by the Sharjah Medical District and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). The COVID-19 tests will target all employees, including Emiratis and expats, as well as their families.

The tests will be done at the testing centres in Sharjah Expo Centre and the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club.

Focus

Saif Obaid Al Muhairi, Director of Office of SDHR, said the department was keen to expand and increase the scope of the tests in the emirate with the aim of early detection and counting the number of persons infected with the coronavirus and those who had contact with them. This is in the context of supporting the efforts of the Sharjah government to raise the response rate and contain this global crisis.

He added that the examination centres use advanced techniques and follow all precautionary measures that ensure the safety of all those present through social distancing, wearing gloves and face masks.