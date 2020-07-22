Al-Futtaim Lexus and ride-hailing platform Careem have joined hands to express their gratitude to the frontline healthcare workers helping the UAE fight COVID-19. The two companies will offer heathcare personnel free rides on Careem. Al-Futtaim Lexus has identified 100 nurses, doctors and pharmacists across the UAE before contacting them to offer them Dh150 Careem credit on their next ride.
Mohammed Maktari, Managing Director – Lexus, commented: “As a company with deep roots in the UAE, we have a role to play in supporting the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The Dubai Health Authority has put a strong healthcare system in place with frontliners working day and night, serving the community and contributing to making the UAE COVID-19 free. We wanted to show our appreciation to these true heroes. We thank them for their dedication and sacrifice in such unprecedented times and know that we remain safe because of them.’’
To date, almost 100 healthcare workers have redeemed rides.