Dubai: All passengers travelling to Manila have to undergo a coronavirus (COVID-19) RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) or swab test upon arrival at the airport.

This is part of the latest set of guidelines shared by Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) on Tuesday as strong reminder “to ensure smooth travel for all passengers flying between Dubai and Manila.”

According to CEB, passengers flying from Dubai to Manila have to do the following:

1. Undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR (swab) test upon arrival.

2. Undergo mandatory quarantine procedures in approved isolation facilities whilst awaiting test results.

3. Prior to departure from Dubai, register on the Electronic-Case Investigation Form (e-CIF) system of the Philippine Red Cross to expedite airport procedures. Passengers can pre-register at https://e-cif.redcross.org.ph/.

4. For OFW (overseas Filipinos workers) passengers, complete the OASIS Online Registration at http://oasis.owwa.gov.ph/ before departing from Dubai

5. Fill up the Philippine Immigration Arrival and Health Declaration Form at https://13.229.233.113/PAHD-Form/Register

Cebu Pacific stressed non-adherence to these guidelines may result in passengers being denied check-in or boarding for the flight.

“As the situation is very fluid and subject to change, CEB strongly advises passengers to regularly check with concerned government authorities for updates before departure,” the airline added.

Cebu Pacific also reminded passengers “to eat a hearty meal before the flight, as well as pack their safety essentials.”

Meanwhile, passengers flying from Manila to Dubai have to comply with the following:

1. Present a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test certificate no more than 96 hours before departure.

2. Present a valid health insurance that can be used in the United Arab Emirates, as required

by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

3. Prior to departure from Manila, they may fill out the health declaration form from the website of DCAA. Otherwise, they can fill out the declaration form upon arrival.

4. Prior to departure, register on the COVID-19 DXB app.

5. For UAE residence visa holder, secure return permit from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in order to re-enter Dubai. They can register online at https://bit.ly/3hh9MtB

Cebu Pacific passengers have to follow the Contactless Flights guidelines, which include:

• Checking-in online at least a day before your flight

• Bringing all the required documents

• Being at the airport three hours before the flight, and completing check-in and bag drop procedures as counters close one hour before the flight

• Bringing a maximum of one hand-carry per person with a maximum weight of 7kg

• Observing physical distancing

Cebu Pacific said travellers may opt to add CEB TravelSure to their booking from the comfort of their homes up to two hours before flight.