Division: Flyweight — Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC), def. Joseph Benavidez (28-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 4:48
Division: Middleweight — Jack Hermansson (21-5 MMA, 8-3 UFC) def. Kelvin Gastelum (16-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) via submission (heel hook) — Round 1, 1:18
Division: Lightweight — Rafael Fiziev (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) def. Marc Diakiese via (14-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Division: Women’s flyweight — Ariane Lipski (13-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC) def. Luana Carolina (6-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) via submission (kneebar) — Round 1, 1:28
Division: Flyweight — Askar Askarov (12-0-1 MMA, 2-0-1 UFC), def. Alexandre Pantoja (22-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Division: Light heavyweight — Roman Dolidze (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), def. Khaddars Ibragimov (8-3 MMA, 0-3 UFC) via TKO (strikes) — Round 1, 4:15
Division: 150-pound catchweight — Grant Dawson (16-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), def. Nad Narimani (12-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)
Division: Lightweight — Joel Alvarez (17-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), def. Joe Duffy (16-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) via submission (guillotine choke) — Round 1, 2:25
Division: Bantamweight — Brett Johns (17-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) def. Montel Jackson (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Division: Flyweight — Amir Albazi (13-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), def. Malcolm Gordon (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via submission (triangle choke) — Round 1, 4:42
Division: Lightweight — Arman Tsarukyan (15-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) def. Davi Ramos via (10-4 MMA, 4-3 UFC) unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Division: Heavyweight — Serghei Spivac (11-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) def. Carlos Felipe (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
