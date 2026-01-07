Indian sports presenter Ridhima Pathak clears air on exiting Bangladesh Premier League

A well-known face on cricket broadcasts for Star Sports and Sony Sports in India, Pathak was originally set to co-host the BPL 2025—26 alongside Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas. However, following her decision to step away, the BPL restructured its presentation and commentary team. Zainab Abbas has since arrived in Bangladesh, joined by seasoned commentators Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, and Darren Gough, while Pathak will no longer be part of the panel.

Speaking to Zee News, Pathak dismissed the claims, saying, “I never even set foot in Bangladesh. I never went for the league. I had opted out while I was working on the ILT20. They had approached me because they lacked local talent. I was considering joining them after the ILT20, but given everything that transpired, I decided not to go.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.