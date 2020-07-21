The measures in Abu Dhabi shops means customers can’t try gold pieces that touch the face

A man in a gold shop. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/GN Archives

Abu Dhabi: Jewellery shops that are now reopening will have to introduce new safety measures as part of the emirate’s precautionary efforts to combat COVID-19.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has instructed all reopened jewellery shops to regularly disinfect facilities, provide hand sanitisers, mandatory use of face masks and gloves by staff and clients, floor signage to maintain social distancing, and the use of e-payment methods.

In a circular issued on Monday, it also recommended the provision of ultrasonic devices to sterilise and sanitise gold pieces, prohibiting the trying on of gold pieces that touch the face, and the removal of all waiting areas and clients’ seating.

Temperature checks are also required to be carried out for all customers, added the ADDED.

Abu Dhabi has introduced a string of measures against the spread of the coronavirus, as it continues to require residents entering the emirate’s border to present a COVID-19 negative certificate.

To cater to the large demand of people, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee recently introduced Dh50 laser-based rapid tests in the area of Ghantoot, which are available to those with prior bookings.

Earlier this week, authorities announced that it opened a second new tent for laser-based DPI screening in Seih Shoaib to ease the growing crowds at Ghantoot, which can produce results within seconds.

The move seeks to preserve public health and curb the spread of the virus.

The new tent is three times larger than the first one, and will be allocated to families only, so that they can serve them better.

However, labourers will continue to be prohibited from entering or exiting the emirate as per an official decision issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic.