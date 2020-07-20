1 of 10
One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted shelling out major fitness goals while on a bike ride. The ‘Sanju’ actor is a fitness lover and never misses his workout sessions. While COVID-19-induced restrictions have meant staying away from the gym, Kapoor has found a way to keep fit.
Image Credit: social media
2 of 10
We miss Malaika Arora’s just-at-the-gym pictures. This has not dulled her fitness prowess however as she proved with her Insta-selfie, where she is seen leaving her house for a workout. The black-outfitted-and-masked diva captioned the image: “Let’s do this #newnormal.”
Image Credit: Insta/malaikaaroraofficial
3 of 10
‘Dangal’ actor Fatima Shaikh was spotted in an all-black traditional desi look as she headed for a day out in India’s financial capital, Mumbai. On the professional front, Fatima will be next seen in ‘Ludo’ , 'Bhoot Police' and ‘Suraj Par Mangal Bhari’.
Image Credit: ANI
4 of 10
Fatima’s ‘Lodo’ co-star Rajkummar Rao was seen in the city sporting a very, very casual look. But he did carry a mask and took proper COVID-19 precautions.
Image Credit: ANI
5 of 10
‘War’ hero Hrithik Roshan was spotted leaving his residence, where he’s been quarantining with his children and ex-wife Sussanne, taking precautionary measures including a face shield.
Image Credit: social media
6 of 10
Neetu Kapoor, wife of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, headed to a clinic in Mumbai’s Bandra wearing a grey T-shirt and black pants. Plus mask, of course.
Image Credit: ANI
7 of 10
Flaunting a sporty look, Noora Fatehi was seen in the city in a printed black yoga pants and a sports bra with a mask. The 'Saki Saki' star knows how to look glamorous even in workout clothes.
Image Credit: ANI
8 of 10
Sonal Chauhan, of 'Jannat' fame, was seen indulging in some cycling. She opted for an all-white attire, including a neon jacket tied around her waist that went well with her black face mask.
Image Credit: PTI
9 of 10
Singer Neha Kakkar, who was spotted at Mumbai’s Juhu, posed happily for shutterbugs. She flashed her million-dollar smile while posing for the camera.
Image Credit: ANI
10 of 10
TV Moghul Ekta Kapoor was pictured visiting Shani mandir (temple) in Mumbai. The ‘Naagin 4’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ producer is often spotted at temples.
Image Credit: ANI