Tourists are back on Tunisia's beaches after charter flights resumed to the North African country following a break of more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Above: European tourists walk through the beach at a hotel on the Tunisian island of Djerba.
Some 155 mask-clad holiday makers from France, Germany and Luxembourg were greeted late last week on the resort island of Djerba with temperature checks - but also by hostesses offering them bouquets of jasmine. Above: European tourists sunbathe at a hotel on the island of Djerba.
A tourist gestures as she cools down in the sea on the island of Djerba. "We can't save the whole season, but we will do everything we can to save part of it," said Tourism Minister Mohamed Ali Toumi, who was at the airport to welcome the Luxair flight.
Tunisia, a country of some 11.5 million people, has officially registered 1,374 novel coronavirus infections and 50 deaths.
The country reopened its borders on June 27, and travellers from countries it classifies as "green", including France, Germany and Luxembourg, are not subject to any coronavirus restrictions.
Tourism accounts for between eight and 14 percent of Tunisia's GDP, and employs around half a million people. The novel coronavirus crisis has hit the sector hard.
A tourist walks past a souvenir shop in Hammamet. Tourism revenues declined by around 50 percent between January 1 and July 10, compared to the same period last year, according to official figures.
Authorities are counting on health regulations to reassure tourists and the sector, and have halved hotel capacity in order to comply with anti-coronavirus measures.
