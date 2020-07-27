Dubai: Make good use of a landfill – Sharjah’s Bee’ah confirmed it will convert 47 hectares into a solar energy facility once the area is capped. The project is set to generate more than 42 megawatts of energy per year.
In the first phase of the project, the landfill area will be converted into 270,565 square metres of solar area with a projected output of 24 MW. The second phase will convert an additional 200,099 square metres to produce a 16 MW solar power.
How it gets done
After waste is collected and transferred to Bee’ah’s Waste Management Complex, the facilities recover valuable resources and recyclables. These include material recovery, tyre recycling, a construction and demolition recycling facility, another for car and metal shredding, an industrial wastewater plant, a biomass facility and one for alternative raw materials.
According to Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, “This investment to rejuvenate the Al Saja’a landfill for long-term solar infrastructure will help Sharjah attain its renewable energy targets, and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
“Our new solar plant project will help fuel the energy requirements for the emirate, while showcasing how innovation can be utilized to continuously improve the quality of life for communities.”