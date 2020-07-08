1 of 10
Visitors flock to its beautiful beaches and enjoy the sight and sound of the city. Tourists sunbathe at the beach of the Al Naseem hotel in the Gulf emirate of Dubai With a "welcome" passport sticker and coronavirus tests on arrival. The city reopened its doors to international visitors after a nearly four-month closure.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
A family spends time at the beach. Dubai is ranked top beach destination in the world.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Beach goers bask in the sun at Jumeirah Beach. The Middle Eastern Emirate of Dubai may be well known as a luxury travel destination, but it's also home to miles and miles of snowy-white, fine-sand beaches. These beaches are on the warm, aqua-blue Persian Gulf, turning the area into a true tropical resort destination.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Tourists cool off on the beach in Dubai on a sunny afternoon. Dubai has loads of beaches with sun, sand, pristine water and tourists love to splash around in it as a great holiday beach destination.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Whether it is the seawater quality, environmental education, environmental management, public safety and services, Dubai beaches ensure compliance with standards.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
A mother sprays suntan lotion on her daughter by the swimming pool before she takes a dip at a hotel in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Taking safety measures, tourists are seen relaxing near the pool, at a beach front hotel with a view of the Burj Al Arab.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
A lifeguard keeps watch as tourists swim in the pool of the Al Naseem hotel in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Happiness is...eating together with friends and family. Tourists savor delicacies at a restaurant in a hotel.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
A member of staff checks the temperature of a tourist at a hotel in Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP