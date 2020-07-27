Image Credit:

Emirates Hospitals Group (EHG), one of the largest private healthcare providers in the region, has successfully achieved another milestone in digitising its healthcare services by implementing Okadoc’s white label booking and telemedicine solution.

Responding quickly to the increased need for telehealth solutions as a consequence of Covid-19, EHG successfully implemented the Okadoc solution in line with its digitisation goals, leveraging Okadoc’s innovative booking and telemedicine platform to transform healthcare delivery and patient management.

All patients can now conveniently schedule and manage their appointments via the hospital’s website. Okadoc’s solution also allows patients who previously made appointments through EHG’s call centres to manage their bookings online.

Okadoc’s white label solution is directly integrated with EHG’s healthcare information system, InterSystems TrakCare, allowing patients to view doctor’s availability in real time to schedule and manage appointments 24X7 with no downtime. After patient bookings are made, an automatically generated confirmation and booking reminder is sent to the patients enabling them to connect online to access the information they need easily and effectively. Okadoc’s solution will reduce no shows and optimise bookings, increasing EHG’s revenues and reducing operational costs especially those associated with maintaining a call centre for appointment scheduling.

The platform further allows patients to use chat and video calls with their doctors any time of day, transfer and receive documents such as prescriptions and medical records and pay for their consultations without delays. The safe and secure system ensures all patient data remains confidential.

“Okadoc’s cloud-based booking and telemedicine platform is designed to help patients and doctors connect easily and seamlessly. In these current times, when patients are more comfortable booking consultations from the convenience of their own homes, our partnership with Emirates Hospitals Group and integration with InterSystems allowed EHG to quickly extend Okadoc’s offerings under their own brand” said Fodhil Benturquia, Founder and CEO of Okadoc.

With EHG’s online booking platform also connected to InterSystems TrakCare unified healthcare information system, the group has digitised its services giving patients access to doctors’ real-time availability from their mobile applications and the EHG website.

TrakCare also provides EHG with a holistic view of each patient’s clinical, administrative and financial information at any given time on any authorised internet-connected device.

“At Emirates Hospital Group, we have long appreciated the importance that technology plays in providing the highest standard of care to our patients. In addition to taking us into the next stage of our digital transformation journey, our partnership with Okadoc and InterSystems has allowed us to continue the spectrum of care for our patients during this Covid-19 time with a focus on offering a seamless and secure patient journey,” said Dr Michael Fakih, CEO of Emirates Hospitals Group.

“More than ever before, it’s important for healthcare providers to be able to adapt their technology quickly to meet the current needs of patient care. Emirates Hospital Group has always been at the forefront when it comes to digitalisation and innovation in healthcare,” said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems. “Together with Okadoc, InterSystems helped EHG achieve their digital transformation goals and ensure their patients continue to receive the care they need.”